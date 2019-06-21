Transparency data
Cross-government Prosperity Fund Official Development Assistance spend: International Aid Transparency Initiative data
The Prosperity Fund uses ODA funding to support econonimc development in partner countries. This page provides the overarching details for programme allocations
The Prosperity Fund is a cross-government fund. It uses its Official Development Assistance (ODA) to support the inclusive economic growth needed to reduce poverty in partner countries. Through this primary purpose, the Fund’s activities will contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and support their delivery.
This data records Official Development Assistance spend for each Prosperity Fund published programme. It will be updated regularly.