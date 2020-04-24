COVID-19: supporting adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults
Guidance for care staff who are supporting adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
This guidance is for care workers and personal assistants who support adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults.
The guidance will help care staff to:
- keep people with learning disabilities and autistic people safe
- support them to understand the changes they need to make during the COVID-19 outbreak
- protect their own wellbeing
Published 24 April 2020