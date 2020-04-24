Guidance

COVID-19: supporting adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults

Guidance for care staff who are supporting adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Published 24 April 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for care staff supporting adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults

This guidance is for care workers and personal assistants who support adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults.

The guidance will help care staff to:

  • keep people with learning disabilities and autistic people safe
  • support them to understand the changes they need to make during the COVID-19 outbreak
  • protect their own wellbeing
