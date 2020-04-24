COVID-19: providing unpaid care to adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults
Guidance for people who are providing unpaid care to adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
This guidance is for anyone who provides unpaid care, such as friends or family, to adults with learning disabilities and autistic adults.
The guidance will help people with caring responsibilities to:
- keep people with learning disabilities and autistic people safe
- support them to understand the changes they need to make during the COVID-19 outbreak
- protect their own wellbeing
