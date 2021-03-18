Guidance

COVID-19: letter regarding clinically extremely vulnerable children and young people

Reference-only version of letter from the government to all parents of clinically extremely vulnerable children and young people on the shielded patient list.

From:
UK Health Security Agency and Department of Health and Social Care
Published
18 March 2021
Last updated
1 October 2021 — See all updates

Applies to England

Documents

Letter to parents of clinically extremely vulnerable children and young people

PDF, 156KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Letter to parents of clinically extremely vulnerable children and young people – large print

PDF, 108KB, 6 pages

Details

The government has issued a new letter to all parents of clinically extremely vulnerable children and young people on the shielded patient list on 23 August 2021.

Published 18 March 2021
Last updated 1 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added translations for Arabic, Bengali, Bulgarian, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, French, Gujarati, Hindi, Nepali, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi and Urdu. Also added a British sign language version.

  2. Added letter to parents of clinically extremely vulnerable children and young people on the shielded patient list.

  3. Added easy read version of the letter.

  4. Added translations for Arabic, Begali, Bulgarian, simplified and traditional Chinese, French, Gujarati, Hindi, Nepali, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi and Urdu.

  5. Updated with large print, audio, and British Sign Language versions.

  6. First published.

