COVID-19: guidance for arranging or attending a funeral during the coronavirus pandemic
Guidance for arranging or attending a funeral during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This advice is designed to assist people who are involved in arranging or attending a funeral related to a death from any cause during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This guidance has been developed to ensure that:
- bereaved people are treated with sensitivity, dignity and respect
- funerals can continue to take place while minimising the risk of infection
Guidance for venue managers and those involved in professionally arranging a funeral is available through the Deceased Management Advisory Group website.
Please note
This guidance is of a general nature and should be treated as a guide, and in the event of any conflict between any applicable legislation (including the health and safety legislation) and this guidance, the applicable legislation shall prevail.
The translations have been temporarily removed while being updated.
