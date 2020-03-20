Guidance

COVID-19: evaluation of commercially available diagnostic products

Information on how the Department of Health and Social Care is evaluating the various commercially available COVID-19 diagnostics products.

Published 20 March 2020
Last updated 13 April 2020 — see all updates
Department of Health and Social Care

Guidance for industry on evaluations of diagnostic products for coronavirus (COVID-19)

This document summarises the work flow currently being undertaken to evaluate commercially available COVID-19 diagnostics products and covers the stages involved in this process.

