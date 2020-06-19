Coronavirus (COVID-19): reducing risk in adult social care
A framework for how adult social care employers should assess and reduce risk to their workforce during the coronavirus pandemic.
This guidance is for anyone who employs people who work in adult social care. It provides a framework for how you should assess and support members of your workforce who may be at an increased risk from coronavirus. It covers:
- the risk assessment process
- having conversations with workers who are identified as being at increased risk
- measures you could put in place, both across the workforce and for individuals
- useful guidance and resources
This guidance should be used alongside PHE guidance on infection prevention and control and DHSC guidance on health and wellbeing of the adult social care workforce.