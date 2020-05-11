Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): health and wellbeing of the adult social care workforce

Advice for those working in adult social care on managing your mental health and how employers can take care of the wellbeing of their staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

Published 11 May 2020
Health and wellbeing of the adult social care workforce

This guidance is for anyone who works in adult social care. It provides advice on how you can manage your personal mental health in the current circumstances.

It also provides adult social care employers with guidance, tools and advice on how to take care of the wellbeing of staff at work.

