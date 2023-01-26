Conflict, Stability and Security Fund Annual Report 2021 to 2022
This annual report for the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) for 2021 to 2022 explains the impact of CSSF programmes.
Documents
Details
This annual report covers the activity of the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) during the financial year 2021 to 2022.
It outlines how the Fund evolved to deliver against the priorities set out in the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy including through the introduction of 2 new portfolios:
- international state threats, which aims to improve the UK’s ability to detect and and deter hostile state activity
- gender peace and security, which seeks to use innovative approaches to addressing gender in post-conflict reconstruction work
The CSSF was designed to be flexible, innovative, catalytic and able to take high risks. This reporting period continued to present challenges which the Fund addressed, including:
the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic: CSSF supported rolling out a vaccination campaign and supplying much needed personal protection equipment (PPE) in the Overseas Territories and South Pacific
intensifying Russian aggression culminating in its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022: through the CSSF, the UK government has been working in Ukraine since 2016, helping Ukraine’s self-defence against Russian threats and providing British-led military training