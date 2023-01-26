Conflict, Stability and Security Fund: annual report 2021 to 2022

This annual report covers the activity of the Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) during the financial year 2021 to 2022.

It outlines how the Fund evolved to deliver against the priorities set out in the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy, Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy including through the introduction of 2 new portfolios:

international state threats, which aims to improve the UK’s ability to detect and and deter hostile state activity

gender peace and security, which seeks to use innovative approaches to addressing gender in post-conflict reconstruction work

The CSSF was designed to be flexible, innovative, catalytic and able to take high risks. This reporting period continued to present challenges which the Fund addressed, including: