Command Control in the Future: The Defence C2 Enterprise

Command and Control in the Future: The Defence C2 Enterprise is the second of four concept papers on future command and control (C2) commissioned by the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC).

This paper addresses the challenges raised by the anticipated complexity of the future operating environment (FOE) out to 2040+.

The four investigative papers identify key themes and concepts relevant to future C2, building on the existing Joint Concept Note 2/17, Future of Command and Control .

As DCDC also serves as the Swedish Concepts and Doctrine Centre, this conceptual work will inform both UK and Swedish thinking about how C2 could evolve out to 2040.

This report was created under the Global Strategic Partnership contract, which provides academic and analytical support to DCDC and wider Defence.

Who should read this publication

This report is relevant for senior level Force Design and operational communities, the single service commands, cross-government partners and agencies, academia, and industry, as well as overseas partners with an interest in command and control.

You may also be interested in