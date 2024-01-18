Command and Control in the Future: Grappling with Complexity is the first of four concept papers on future command and control (C2) commissioned by the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC).

The specific focus for this paper is the demand on C2 that arises from complexity in the future operating environment.

The four investigative papers identify key themes and concepts relevant to future C2, building on the existing Joint Concept Note 2/17, Future of Command and Control.

As DCDC also serves as the Swedish Concepts and Doctrine Centre, this conceptual work will inform both UK and Swedish thinking about how C2 could evolve from 2030 to 2040.

This report was created under the Global Strategic Partnership contract, which provides academic and analytical support to DCDC and wider Defence.

Who should read this publication

This report is relevant for senior level Force Design and operational communities, the single service commands, cross-government partners and agencies, academia, and industry, as well as overseas partners with an interest in command and control.

