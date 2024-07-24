Command and Control in the Future: Conceptualising C2 as a Capability is the third of four concept papers on future command and control (C2) commissioned by the Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC). As of 1 July 2024, DCDC has been renamed as ‘Defence Futures’, part of the Integration Design Authority.

The specific focus for this paper is on how Defence can better enable its people and how Defence will need to evolve to enable the delivery of novel C2 systems out to 2040.

The four investigative papers identify key themes and concepts relevant to future C2, building on the existing Joint Concept Note 2/17, Future of Command and Control.

This report was created under the Global Strategic Partnership contract, which provides academic and analytical support to DCDC and wider Defence.

Who should read this publication

This report is relevant for senior level Force Design and operational communities, the single service commands, cross-government partners and agencies, academia, and industry, as well as overseas partners with an interest in command and control.

