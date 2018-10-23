Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance: consumer guide

The Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance is an agreement between the government and the Association of British Insurers (ABI). This guide to the Code explains what an insurance company does and does not need to know about any genetic tests you might have had, when you apply for insurance.

Read the full Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance.

Read the Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance: 3-year review 2022.

For more information see the FAQs on the ABI website.