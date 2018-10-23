Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance

All members of the ABI are signed up to the Code, and insurance companies who are not members can also sign up.

The Code commits insurance companies to:

treat applicants fairly and not require or pressure any applicant to undertake a predictive or diagnostic genetic test

not ask for, or take into account the result of a predictive genetic test, except when the life insurance is over £500,000 and the applicant has had a predictive genetic test for Huntington’s Disease

not ask for, or take into account, the result of any predictive genetic test obtained through scientific research

The Code replaces the concordat and moratorium on genetics and insurance. It will be reviewed every 3 years.

Read the first 3-year review 2022.

Read the consumer guide to the code.