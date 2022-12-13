Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance: 3-year review 2022
A review of the agreement between the government and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) on the use of genetic test results in underwriting insurance policies.
On 23 October 2018, the UK government published the Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance (the Code) in collaboration with the Association of British Insurers (ABI). To ensure the Code remains fit for purpose, the government and the ABI agreed the Code should be reviewed, in a joint process, every 3 years.
This is the first review of the Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance. It reviews changes in the genomic policy landscape over the last year and outlines actions being taken to gather expert opinion to ensure the Code remains mutually beneficial for both consumers and the insurance industry.