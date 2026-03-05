Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance: 3-year review 2025
A review of the agreement between the government and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) on the use of genetic test results in underwriting insurance policies.
Documents
Details
On 23 October 2018, the UK government published the Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance (the code) in collaboration with the Association of British Insurers (ABI). To ensure the code remains fit for purpose, the government and ABI agreed the code should be reviewed, in a joint process, every 3 years.
This is the second review of the code. It reviews changes in the genomic policy landscape over the last 3 years and outlines actions following extensive cross-sector stakeholder engagement, to ensure the code remains fit for purpose for both consumers and the insurance industry.