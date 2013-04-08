Code of recommendations for the welfare of livestock: meat chickens and breeding chickens

The Animal Welfare Act 2006 allows for Codes of Recommendations for the welfare of animals to be produced. Welfare codes do not lay down statutory requirements.

However, livestock farmers and employers are required by law to ensure that all those attending to their livestock are familiar with, and have access to, the relevant codes. Although the main aim of the welfare codes is to encourage farmers to adopt high standards of husbandry, they may also be used to back up legislative requirements.

Where a person is charged with a welfare offence, failure to comply with the provisions of a welfare code may be relied on by the prosecution to establish guilt.

We’ve produced an updated draft code of practice for the welfare of meat chickens and meat breeding chickens. The draft code was placed in Parliament on 9 January 2018. If there are no objections from Parliament, it will come into force in March 2018.

