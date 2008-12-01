Clostridioides difficile infection: how to deal with the problem
Interim update to the guidance on the most effective methods of prevention and control of Clostridioides difficile infection. This guidance is currently under review.
Documents
Details
This interim guidance supersedes the 2008 Health Protection Agency (HPA) and Department of Health ‘Clostridium difficile infection: How to deal with the problem’ guidance. The 2008 guidance outlined the evidence and approaches to delivering good infection control and environmental hygiene, as well as C. difficile in the community and death certification.
This document has been produced to remove any outdated information from the 2008 guidance and provide links to newer guidance on the prevention and management of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI).
A review of CDI management and prevention is in progress and new guidance will be published in 2027.
Previous versions of this guidance can be found on the National Archives.
Updates to this page
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Added interim guidance version and made the appendices into standalone downloadable documents.
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Noted the chapters that have been withdrawn and superseded. Updated the PDF accordingly.
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Replaced name Clostridium difficile with Clostridioides difficile to reflect changes in microbial taxonomy.
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First published.