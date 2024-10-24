Research and analysis

Cardiothoracic transplant information collation exercise: survey analysis

Findings from patient and staff surveys on cardiothoracic transplantation in England and Scotland, collected as part of the Implementation Steering group for Organ Utilisation’s (ISOU) information collation exercise.

Department of Health and Social Care
24 October 2024

Cardiothoracic information collation exercise: patient and staff survey report

Data tables: patient survey results

Data tables: staff survey results

The Department of Health and Social Care undertook research to understand patient and staff views on heart and lung transplant services in England.

This report summarises the findings from the patient survey on:

  • transplant referral
  • transplant assessment
  • transplantation
  • long term, post-transplant care
  • communication
  • health and wellbeing support

It also summarises the findings from the staff survey on:

  • transplant service workforce, training and research
  • pre-transplant management
  • organ offering and utilisation
  • transplant and post-transplant process and management
  • health inequalities and patient engagement

These findings informed the expert-led considerations of cardiothoracic transplant services in spring 2024 (found under ‘Papers’).

Published 24 October 2024

