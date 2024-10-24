Cardiothoracic transplant information collation exercise: survey analysis
Findings from patient and staff surveys on cardiothoracic transplantation in England and Scotland, collected as part of the Implementation Steering group for Organ Utilisation’s (ISOU) information collation exercise.
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care undertook research to understand patient and staff views on heart and lung transplant services in England.
This report summarises the findings from the patient survey on:
- transplant referral
- transplant assessment
- transplantation
- long term, post-transplant care
- communication
- health and wellbeing support
It also summarises the findings from the staff survey on:
- transplant service workforce, training and research
- pre-transplant management
- organ offering and utilisation
- transplant and post-transplant process and management
- health inequalities and patient engagement
These findings informed the expert-led considerations of cardiothoracic transplant services in spring 2024 (found under ‘Papers’).