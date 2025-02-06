Research and analysis

Cardiothoracic information collation exercise: additional survey analysis

Additional findings from patient and staff surveys on heart and lung transplantation in England and Glasgow, collected as part of the Implementation Steering group for Organ Utilisation’s (ISOU) information collation exercise.

Department of Health and Social Care
6 February 2025

Cardiothoracic (heart and lung) information collation exercise: additional analysis of patient and staff survey

Additional analysis data tables: patient survey results

Additional analysis data tables: staff survey results

The Department of Health and Social Care undertook research to understand patient and staff views on heart and lung transplant services in England and Glasgow.

This report summarises the findings from the patient survey on the following areas, analysed by transplant centre, sex and ethnicity:

  • transplant assessment
  • transplant and post-transplant experience
  • communication
  • health and wellbeing support

It also summarises the findings from the staff survey on the following areas, analysed by transplant centre and profession:

  • transplant services workforce and resources

This report is supplementary to the initial survey analysis published in October 2024.

Published 6 February 2025

