Capacity Market: appeals process

Guidance on appeals process for Capacity Providers with a Capacity Agreement or a Conditional Capacity Agreement.

Published 6 June 2019
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

This document provides process guidance on Termination Notices and appeals to the Secretary of State. It summarises the relevant changes to the appeals process introduced by the Electricity Capacity (No. 1) Regulations 2019 and the Capacity Market (Amendment) (No. 2) Rules 2019. It also covers information relating only to agreements awarded in the replacement T-1 auction for the 2019 to 2020 delivery year.

Published 6 June 2019

