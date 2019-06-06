Guidance
Capacity Market: appeals process
Guidance on appeals process for Capacity Providers with a Capacity Agreement or a Conditional Capacity Agreement.
This document provides process guidance on Termination Notices and appeals to the Secretary of State. It summarises the relevant changes to the appeals process introduced by the Electricity Capacity (No. 1) Regulations 2019 and the Capacity Market (Amendment) (No. 2) Rules 2019. It also covers information relating only to agreements awarded in the replacement T-1 auction for the 2019 to 2020 delivery year.
