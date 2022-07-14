Building the Right Support: an analysis of funding flows

The Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) commissioned an independent review of the funding flows associated with ‘Building the Right Support’. This review was undertaken by RedQuadrant.

Building the Right Support seeks to support an overall reduction in the number of people with a learning disability and autistic people who are in specialist inpatient mental health care by improving their access to community support.

Ensuring the effective flow of funding between organisations is a factor that will help the government to deliver this ambition, as highlighted in the Building the Right Support Action Plan.