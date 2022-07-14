Building the Right Support: an analysis of funding flows
An independent report that analyses funding flows associated with 'Building the Right Support' for people with a learning disability and autistic people.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) commissioned an independent review of the funding flows associated with ‘Building the Right Support’. This review was undertaken by RedQuadrant.
Building the Right Support seeks to support an overall reduction in the number of people with a learning disability and autistic people who are in specialist inpatient mental health care by improving their access to community support.
Ensuring the effective flow of funding between organisations is a factor that will help the government to deliver this ambition, as highlighted in the Building the Right Support Action Plan.
DHSC commissioned this review to better understand funding flows in the health and social care system, including any financial incentives and disincentives. This report will be of interest to decision-makers within the health and social care system.