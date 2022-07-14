Building the right support for people with a learning disability and autistic people

People with a learning disability and autistic people should have the right support in place to live an ordinary life and fulfil their aspirations, in their own home.

‘Building the Right Support’ is our policy to achieve this ambition by:

strengthening community support

reducing the overall reliance on specialist inpatient care in mental health hospitals

improving the experiences of people with a learning disability and autistic people across public services such as health, social care, education, employment, housing and justice

This action plan brings together, in one place, the commitments that have been made by different organisations to realise these aims. It aims to make further and faster progress, and drive long-term change for people with a learning disability and autistic people.

This action plan builds on a broad range of existing evidence and work underway, including the objectives set out in the 2015 Building the Right Support national plan and commitments made in the NHS Long Term Plan.