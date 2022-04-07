British energy security strategy
This strategy sets out how Great Britain will accelerate homegrown power for greater energy independence.
Applies to England, Scotland and Wales
Documents
Details
The ‘British energy security strategy’ builds on the Prime Minister’s ‘Ten point plan for a green industrial revolution’, and the ‘Net zero strategy’.
This plan comes in light of rising global energy prices, provoked by surging demand after the pandemic as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This will be central to weaning Britain off expensive fossil fuels, which are subject to volatile gas prices set by international markets we are unable to control, and boosting our diverse sources of homegrown energy for greater energy security in the long-term.