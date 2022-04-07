Policy paper

British energy security strategy

This strategy sets out how Great Britain will accelerate homegrown power for greater energy independence.

From:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published
7 April 2022

Applies to England, Scotland and Wales

Documents

British energy security strategy

HTML

Details

The ‘British energy security strategy’ builds on the Prime Minister’s ‘Ten point plan for a green industrial revolution’, and the ‘Net zero strategy’.

This plan comes in light of rising global energy prices, provoked by surging demand after the pandemic as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This will be central to weaning Britain off expensive fossil fuels, which are subject to volatile gas prices set by international markets we are unable to control, and boosting our diverse sources of homegrown energy for greater energy security in the long-term.

Published 7 April 2022