Aviation safe operating environment manual (ASOEM)

The purpose of the ASOEM is to assure all elements of operating from the sites are considered.

Published 30 November 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Documents

ASOEM

Ref: Initial Issue MS Word Document, 170KB

ASOEM (open format)

Ref: Initial Issue. Please only use this document if you are unable to access the MS Word version of this document above. PDF, 181KB, 12 pages

Details

The purpose of Regulatory Articles (RA) is to provide the framework of policy, rules, directives, standards, processes and the associated direction, advice and guidance, which governs military aviation activity and against which air safety is assessed. The regulator develops regulations in response to applicable UK law, MOD needs, legal changes and recommendations resulting from both assurance or investigation functions.

