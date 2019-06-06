Policy paper

Ash tree research strategy 2019

This strategy sets out our existing knowledge of pests and disease threats to ash trees and their management. It also identifies research needs for the future.

Published 6 June 2019
From:
Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, Forest Research, and Forestry Commission

Documents

Details

This ash research strategy consolidates existing knowledge of the threats to Fraxinus excelsior, also known as European ash or common ash. It sets out what we know about Ash Dieback and Emerald Ash Borer.

It also outlines what future research will be required to support our ash policy objectives.

This strategy is part of the wider framework of the Tree Health Resilience Strategy and 25 year environment plan

Published 6 June 2019