Policy paper
Ash tree research strategy 2019
This strategy sets out our existing knowledge of pests and disease threats to ash trees and their management. It also identifies research needs for the future.
Documents
Details
This ash research strategy consolidates existing knowledge of the threats to Fraxinus excelsior, also known as European ash or common ash. It sets out what we know about Ash Dieback and Emerald Ash Borer.
It also outlines what future research will be required to support our ash policy objectives.
This strategy is part of the wider framework of the Tree Health Resilience Strategy and 25 year environment plan
Published 6 June 2019