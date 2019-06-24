Guidance
Managing woodland SSSIs with ash dieback (Hymenoscyphus fraxineus)
Read this guidance if your Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) contains ash trees.
This document provides advice on managing ash in SSSI woodlands. It also helps guide consistent decisions by government officials who administer SSSI regulations concerning such woodlands.
You should read this guidance in conjunction with Managing ash in woodlands in light of ash dieback: operations note 46
Published 24 June 2019