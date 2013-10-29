Antimicrobial prescribing and stewardship competencies
For all independent prescribers to help improve the quality of prescribing practice.
Applies to England
The antimicrobial prescribing competencies were developed by the Professional Education sub-group of the Expert Advisory Committee on Antimicrobial Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infections (ARHAI) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
They are designed to complement the national Prescribing Competency Framework from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).
Regulators, education providers and professional bodies can also use them to inform the development of standards, guidance and training.
A previous version of this framework was published by Public Health England (PHE).
