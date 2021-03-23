Guidance

Adult weight management services grant determination 2021 to 2022

Information for local authorities in England about the grant, which will support local authorities to commission weight management services in 2021 to 2022.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
23 March 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Adult weight management services grant determination 2021 to 2022: No 31/5440

Ref: 31/5440 HTML

Annex A: grant conditions

HTML

Annex B: local authority grant allocations 2020 to 2021

ODS, 16.8KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Annex C: statement of grant usage template

ODT, 5.79KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The adult weight management services grant is a new ringfenced grant available to local authorities to support the commissioning of adult behavioural (tier 2) weight management services worth £30.5 million.

These documents provide information to local authorities on allocations and grant conditions.

Public Health England will contact local authorities directly to provide further guidance and arrange payments.

