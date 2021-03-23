Adult weight management services grant determination 2021 to 2022
Information for local authorities in England about the grant, which will support local authorities to commission weight management services in 2021 to 2022.
The adult weight management services grant is a new ringfenced grant available to local authorities to support the commissioning of adult behavioural (tier 2) weight management services worth £30.5 million.
These documents provide information to local authorities on allocations and grant conditions.
Public Health England will contact local authorities directly to provide further guidance and arrange payments.