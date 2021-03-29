Adult Social Care Infection Control and Testing Fund

The Adult Social Care Infection Control Fund was first introduced in May 2020. It was extended in October 2020 and, by March 2021 had provided over £1.1 billion of ring-fenced funding to support adult social care providers in England for infection prevention and control (IPC).

The Rapid Testing Fund was introduced in January 2021 to support additional lateral flow testing of staff in care homes, and enable indoors, close contact visiting where possible.

The new Infection Control and Testing Fund has consolidated these funding streams, with an extra £341 million of funding until June 2021. The purpose of this fund is to support adult social care providers to:

reduce the rate of COVID-19 transmission within and between care settings through effective IPC practices and increase uptake of staff vaccination, and conduct rapid testing of staff and visitors in care homes, high risk supported living and extra care settings, to enable close contact visiting where possible

This brings the total ring-fenced funding for infection prevention and control to almost £1.35 billion and support for lateral flow testing to £288 million in care settings.