Adult Social Care Infection Control and Testing Fund: round 3

The Infection Control and Testing Fund has been extended, with an extra £388 million of funding from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 to support the care sector to put in place crucial measures over the winter period. The purpose of this fund is to support adult social care providers (including those with whom the local authority does not have a contract) to:

reduce the rate of COVID-19 transmission within and between care settings through effective infection prevention and control practices and increase COVID-19 and flu vaccine uptake among staff

conduct testing of staff and visitors in care settings to identify and isolate positive cases, and in order to enable close contact visiting where possible

This brings the total ring-fenced funding for infection prevention and control to almost £1.75 billion and support for testing to almost £523 million in care settings.

This is the third round of the Infection Control and Testing Fund, which consolidated the Infection Control Fund and Rapid Testing Fund. It replaces the extended Infection Control and Testing Fund, which operated until 30 September 2021.