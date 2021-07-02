Adult social care extension to Infection Control and Testing Fund 2021

The Infection Control and Testing Fund consolidated the Infection Control Fund and Rapid Testing Fund. By June 2021, these funding streams had provided almost £1.35 billion ring-fenced funding for infection prevention and control, and £288 million for rapid testing in care settings. This has now been extended again until 30 September 2021, providing an additional £251.3 million for the care sector.

The purpose of this fund is to support adult social care providers to:

reduce the rate of COVID-19 transmission within and between care settings through effective infection prevention and control practices and increase uptake of staff vaccination conduct testing of staff and visitors in care homes, high risk supported living and extra care settings, in order to enable close contact visiting where possible

This brings the total ring-fenced funding for infection prevention and control to almost £1.49 billion and support for lateral flow testing to £396 million in care settings.