Adult Social Care Discharge Fund

These documents set out further detail on how the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund will be distributed, as well as conditions governing its use.

Department of Health and Social Care
18 November 2022

Applies to England

Letter to the health and social care sector from the Minister for Care

Addendum to the 2022 to 2023 Better Care Fund policy framework and planning requirements

Annex A: grant determination - No. 31/6357

Annex B: grant conditions

Annex C: grant allocations to local authorities

Annex D: integrated care board (ICB) allocations

This information is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the Better Care Fund at a local level - such as integrated care boards (ICBs), local authorities, directors of adult social services NHS Acute Trusts, Mental Health Trusts and Community Trusts.

It sets out the funding allocations for the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund. Of the funding 40% (£200 million) will be distributed to local authorities and 60% (£300 million) to ICBs. Local authorities and ICBs will work together to plan how to spend the money locally. It also set out detail for how this fund will be distributed, as well as conditions governing its use.

These documents are an addition to the Better Care Fund policy framework.

They should also be read along with the BCF planning requirements for 2022 to 2023, published separately by NHS England and the Local Government Association.

Published 18 November 2022