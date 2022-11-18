This information is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the Better Care Fund at a local level - such as integrated care boards ( ICBs ), local authorities, directors of adult social services NHS Acute Trusts, Mental Health Trusts and Community Trusts.

It sets out the funding allocations for the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund. Of the funding 40% (£200 million) will be distributed to local authorities and 60% (£300 million) to ICBs . Local authorities and ICBs will work together to plan how to spend the money locally. It also set out detail for how this fund will be distributed, as well as conditions governing its use.

These documents are an addition to the Better Care Fund policy framework.