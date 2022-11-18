Adult Social Care Discharge Fund
These documents set out further detail on how the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund will be distributed, as well as conditions governing its use.
Applies to England
Details
This information is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the Better Care Fund at a local level - such as integrated care boards (ICBs), local authorities, directors of adult social services NHS Acute Trusts, Mental Health Trusts and Community Trusts.
It sets out the funding allocations for the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund. Of the funding 40% (£200 million) will be distributed to local authorities and 60% (£300 million) to ICBs. Local authorities and ICBs will work together to plan how to spend the money locally. It also set out detail for how this fund will be distributed, as well as conditions governing its use.
These documents are an addition to the Better Care Fund policy framework.
They should also be read along with the BCF planning requirements for 2022 to 2023, published separately by NHS England and the Local Government Association.