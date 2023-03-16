Adult Social Care Discharge Fund spending plans

This information is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the Better Care Fund at a local level - such as integrated care boards ( ICBs ), local authorities, directors of adult social services, NHS acute trusts, mental health trusts and community trusts, as well as other interested parties.

It sets out the spending plans for the £500 million Adult Social Care (ASC) Discharge Fund jointly agreed by local authorities and ICBs , through their local health and wellbeing boards.

The plans for the 151 health and wellbeing boards have been collated into the NHS 7 regional areas:

East of England

Greater London

Midlands

North East and Yorkshire and the Humber

North West

South East

South West

This release is management information published in the interests of transparency.