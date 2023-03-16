Transparency data

Adult Social Care Discharge Fund spending plans

These documents set out local spending plans for the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund received on 16 December 2022, covering the December 2022 to March 2023 spending period.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
16 March 2023

Applies to England

Documents

East of England ASC Discharge Fund local spending plans

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 112 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Greater London ASC Discharge Fund local spending plans

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 156 KB

Midlands ASC Discharge Fund local spending plans

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 130 KB

North East and Yorkshire and the Humber ASC Discharge Fund local spending plans

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 136 KB

North West ASC Discharge Fund local spending plans

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 126 KB

South East ASC Discharge Fund local spending plans

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 93.5 KB

South West ASC Discharge Fund local spending plans

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 81.6 KB

Details

This information is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the Better Care Fund at a local level - such as integrated care boards (ICBs), local authorities, directors of adult social services, NHS acute trusts, mental health trusts and community trusts, as well as other interested parties.

It sets out the spending plans for the £500 million Adult Social Care (ASC) Discharge Fund jointly agreed by local authorities and ICBs, through their local health and wellbeing boards.

The plans for the 151 health and wellbeing boards have been collated into the NHS 7 regional areas:

  • East of England
  • Greater London
  • Midlands
  • North East and Yorkshire and the Humber
  • North West
  • South East
  • South West

This release is management information published in the interests of transparency.

Published 16 March 2023