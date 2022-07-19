Better Care Fund policy framework: 2022 to 2023

This document sets out the national conditions, metrics and funding arrangements for the Better Care Fund ( BCF ) in 2022 to 2023.

BCF plans are jointly developed by health and social care partners in every area in England and support integrated, person-centred care in communities.

The policy framework is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the Better Care Fund at a local level (such as integrated care boards, local authorities, health and wellbeing boards) and NHS England.