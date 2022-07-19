Better Care Fund policy framework: 2022 to 2023
This document sets out the agreed way in which the Better Care Fund (BCF) will be implemented in the financial year 2022 to 2023.
This document sets out the national conditions, metrics and funding arrangements for the Better Care Fund (BCF) in 2022 to 2023.
BCF plans are jointly developed by health and social care partners in every area in England and support integrated, person-centred care in communities.
The policy framework is intended for use by those responsible for delivering the Better Care Fund at a local level (such as integrated care boards, local authorities, health and wellbeing boards) and NHS England.
The document should be read alongside the BCF planning requirements for 2022 to 2023, which are published separately by NHS England and the Local Government Association.
