Accessing government-secured flu vaccines: guidance for primary care 2021 to 2022
How primary care providers in England can access the extra stock of flu vaccines this winter that the government has secured.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
To support the expanded vaccination programme, the Department of Health and Social Care has secured an additional supply of influenza vaccines. These will arrive later in the flu season to top up local supplies once they run low.
This guidance explains how primary care providers will be able to access this additional stock.
Last updated 11 October 2021 + show all updates
-
Updated title to reflect guidance is for all primary care providers.
-
First published.