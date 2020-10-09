Accessing government-secured flu vaccines: guidance for GPs
How GP practices in England can access the extra stock of flu vaccines this winter that the government has secured.
To support the expanded vaccination programme, the Department of Health and Social Care has secured an additional supply of influenza vaccines. These will arrive later in the flu season to top up local supplies once they run low.
This guidance explains how GPs will be able to access this additional stock.
Published 9 October 2020