A Call to Action to end forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking

On 19 September 2017, the Call to Action to End Forced Labour, Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking was launched during the 72nd Meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Published 20 September 2017
Last updated 29 August 2018 — see all updates
Department for International Development, Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, and The Rt Hon Theresa May MP

Call to Action to end Forced Labour, Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.

