VMD Pharmaceutical Industry Information Event 2019

The VMD will be holding its annual Information Event for the pharmaceutical industry on Wednesday 25th September 2019.

We are currently developing the schedule for the day and we are inviting your suggestions on areas you would like to see covered.

Admission is free but by ticket only.

The event usually starts around 10am until 3pm. Timings will be confirmed once we have the final agenda. If you would like to attend, please register your interest to Diane Taylor d.taylor@vmd.defra.gsi.gov.uk by Wednesday 29th August 2019.