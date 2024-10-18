Virtual reality and wearable technology pilot to cut drug deaths

Government funds research into wearable technology, virtual reality and artificial intelligence to support people with drug addictions and save lives

Projects include body-worn devices which alert emergency services if overdose is expected

11 projects across UK could be rolled out more widely if successful

Thousands of lives could be saved through the use of artificial intelligence ( AI ) and wearable technology designed to reduce drug deaths and improve outcomes.

The government has awarded £12 million to projects across the UK that are researching innovative technology to support people with addictions.

One of the chosen projects, called PneumoWave ALERT, pairs a chest-worn sensor that monitors breathing to a mobile device that sends out an immediate alert to nearby antidote carriers and emergency services if an overdose is detected, helping people get potentially life-saving treatment as soon as possible.

Another study will look at using virtual reality to help people overcome their triggers for cocaine addiction. People will be assessed using watch-like devices to determine which cues in their environment lead to a drug craving, by measuring physical changes to the body.

Virtual reality will then be used to create realistic situations to repeatedly expose people to triggers in a safe environment. Previous research shows cue exposure treatment ( CET ) can significantly reduce the level of craving and relapse among alcoholics, but it has not yet been fully explored for people experiencing a cocaine addiction until now.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention Andrew Gwynne said:

Drug addiction devastates lives and rips apart families, and this government is committed to gripping this problem. We’re determined to harness the full potential of cutting-edge technology to save thousands of lives across the country. I want the UK to lead the way in championing innovation to end the harmful effects of addiction.

The research is being funded through the Addiction Healthcare Goals programme, which is run by the Office for Life Sciences ( OLS ). Around £12 million has been awarded to 11 projects across 8 organisations in the UK. The projects were selected as part of the Reducing Drug Deaths Challenge and the NIHR i4i Addiction: Innovation for Treatment and Recovery Awards, which are being run in partnership with the Scottish Government and the National Institute for Health and Care Research ( NIHR ).

The funding will also support research to improve the accessibility of the life-saving drug naloxone. Naloxone rapidly reverses heroin and opioid overdose but is typically available as an injection or nasal spray, which have limitations and cannot always be used in time. King’s College London is looking into naloxone wafers which melt in the mouth and provide rapid access to this emergency medicine and can fit easily in a wallet or purse.

Several of the projects are based in Scotland, which has the highest rate of drug deaths in Europe.

These include a wristband to monitor vital signs such as blood oxygen levels, heart rate and body temperature. If an overdose is suspected, the device, named ‘Saving Sam’, will send out an alert to a trusted contact. This research is being run by the University of Edinburgh and NHS Fife.

The technology being researched could be rolled out to more sites across the UK if successful. The projects support the government’s health mission - building an NHS fit for the future - by helping to embed a greater focus on prevention and supporting services.

It also helps establish the UK as a global leader for innovative treatments and technologies, supporting the UK’s growth mission - for sustained economic growth, good jobs and increased productivity across the country - by inspiring healthcare companies to invest in the UK, while supporting people back into stable work.

Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

The UK’s life sciences sector plays a critical role in finding new ways to tackle the biggest challenges facing healthcare, including the devastating impact of addiction. The Addiction Healthcare Goals programme is testament to our commitment to bringing together researchers, clinicians and innovators to create real change. From wearable technology to AI -powered tools, these innovative projects highlight the power of collaboration in delivering life-saving treatments. By investing in these partnerships, we are tackling addiction head on and ensuring that cutting-edge science reaches those who need it most, improving public health across the UK.

Professor Mike Lewis, NIHR ’s Scientific Director for Innovation, said:

Innovation in managing addiction is needed to break the pattern of prison relapse and rebound and the wider impacts of addiction on society. Through the NIHR i4i Addiction: Innovation for Treatment and Recovery Awards, successful projects have been awarded funding to develop approaches to improve treatment and recovery outcomes. Interventions, including AI , that allow management in the community need this research to validate their potential so we can implement them at scale.

Professor Dame Anna Dominiczak, Chief Scientific Advisor for Health, Scottish Government, said:

Tackling drug-related deaths is a priority for the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland and we are committed to tackling these issues through targeted research, innovation and support. As part of phase 2 of the Reducing Drug Deaths Innovation Competition, funding has been awarded to develop 7 prototypes aimed at reducing drug deaths. These innovative solutions include wearable sensors, digital monitoring and alert applications as well as novel antidote delivery systems. By harnessing the expertise we have in Scotland and across the rest of the UK, we can continue to develop new technologies to drive prevention initiatives.

Professor Anne Lingford-Hughes, Chair of the Addiction Healthcare Goals programme, said:

New approaches to treat drug addiction and reduce drug-related deaths, particularly from overdose, are urgently needed. The Addiction Healthcare Goals programme is pleased to fund promising innovations that have brought together partnerships between industry, academia and organisations involved in delivering treatment and care for those experiencing drug addictions. Establishing such collaborations also enhances the UK’s research capacity and ability to deliver novel patient research. This lays firm foundations for the UK to accelerate the development and testing of effective innovations to use in routine care to save lives, reduce harms and benefit society.

Background information

Further information on some of the projects is available below. For a full list of projects that have been successful in receiving funding across both competitions, see the NIHR website and the Scottish Government (Chief Scientist Office) website.

Reducing Drug Deaths Innovation Challenge

PneumoWave ALERT

PneumoWave ALERT is a remote monitoring platform designed to make opioid usage safer by detecting the onset of life-threatening respiratory problems caused by opioid-induced overdose. The platform consists of a discreet, chest-worn biosensor paired with a mobile device, which allows for the immediate alerting of nearby naloxone carriers and emergency medical services. The research involves conducting end-to-end monitoring, detection and alerting in 200 high-risk patients residing in homeless accommodation, in collaboration with the University of Dundee, King’s College London and third sector partners HumanKind, Thames Reach and Hillcrest Futures.

NOMW Health

NOMW Health, in collaboration with Greater Glasgow and Clyde Innovation Hub and the University of Southampton, previously conducted a feasibility study on LifeSavr, an innovative wearable device aimed at addressing the opioid overdose crisis. The Scotland-based team is now advancing the development of LifeSavr to prepare it for consumer availability in the UK, Europe and globally. LifeSavr features the monitoring of oxygen saturation, heart rate, body movements and respiratory rate for accurate overdose detection. It is based on NASA research and uses a self-contained design that eliminates the need for a mobile phone. The device aims to reduce the burden on emergency services and long-term care.

King’s College London

King’s College London is developing rapid-dispersal naloxone wafers to improve the accessibility and portability of this life-saving emergency antidote medication. Naloxone rapidly reverses heroin or opioid overdose, but current forms (injection and nasal spray) have limitations, such as requiring healthy nasal passages and consistent carrying by users. The proposed naloxone wafers disintegrate within seconds and can easily fit into a wallet or purse, addressing the current low carriage rates which are around 15% to 20%.

EMoodie - ‘Saving SAM’ system for alert and monitoring of potential overdoses

‘Saving SAM’ is an innovative, low-cost digital tool developed by eMoodie Limited to help prevent drug overdoses and save lives. The tool consists of a wristband that monitors vital signs such as blood oxygen levels, heart rate, body temperature and movement patterns to detect potential overdose risks. If an overdose is suspected, the wristband sends an alert to the Saving SAM app on the user’s smartphone, alerting a trusted contact. The app also offers mental health support and wellbeing programmes for people who use drugs. Co-created with people with lived experience, Saving SAM is an overdose detection tool that combines wearables, remote monitoring, AI and a smartphone app with gamified digital therapeutics.

MESOX

MESOX Limited has developed a wearable patch of the antidotes naloxone and flumazenil for the rising number of drug deaths from mixed overdosing of opioids and benzodiazepines. The skin patch is designed for wide application by non-professionals in the community, avoiding the challenges of existing routes of administration and complexity of injectable antidotes. In the next phase of development of the programme, MESOX will work closely with NHS Fife and other sub-contractors to design acceptability studies with patients across all 4 UK nations.

Science and Engineering Applications Limited (Scienap)

Scienap, in collaboration with ambulance services led by the Scottish Ambulance Service, has designed a low-cost alert and responder pathway to create effective responses to potentially fatal overdose events. The project includes a new ‘Alert’ app for self-monitoring by drug users, automatically raising an alarm if they become unresponsive and a ‘Care and Respond’ app for trusted supporters to provide co-ordinated help, administer life-saving drugs and be supported by emergency services when appropriate.

University of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow presents a significant advancement in wearable sensor technology for detecting and preventing overdoses. The soft sensor, designed for seamless body integration, provides real-time respiratory monitoring to identify early signs of overdose episodes. The team will test the usability and acceptability of the refined prototype with people with lived or living experience of substance use through an iterative co-design process supported by the West of Scotland NHS Innovation Hub.

NIHR i4i Addiction Innovation: Innovation for Treatment and Recovery Awards

King’s College London

King’s College London is developing a virtual reality enhanced cue exposure treatment integrated with a wearable device to address craving, prevent relapse and improve treatment outcomes of people with cocaine dependence.

A key challenge in helping people to recover from cocaine addiction (or dependence) is their craving for the drug that can be triggered by ‘cues’ in their environment, such as situations or objects, which remind them of the pleasurable effects of cocaine. This process is known as ‘classical conditioning’ and the aim of this study is to reduce the risk of relapse to cocaine through use of novel technologies to reduce craving. This research will test the ability of technology-enhanced CET to reduce craving and relapse to cocaine use, compared to people receiving usual care.

Another project led by King’s College London, the prison release engagement trial, will refine and test an interactive smartphone app to improve continuity of care post-release for prisoners working to stay drug free.

Addiction Healthcare Goals programme

The Addiction Healthcare Goals programme is being delivered by OLS alongside the dementia, mental health, cancer and obesity healthcare goals. The Addiction Healthcare Goals programme is working to make the UK a globally leading location for researchers and industry to develop, trial and deploy innovative treatments and technologies which will help people recover from drug and alcohol addictions, save lives and benefit society.

Alongside funding innovative research, the Addiction Healthcare Goals programme is aiming to support the training of research leaders across the UK and is exploring ways to make better use of addiction healthcare data to enable researchers to develop better treatments. The programme has also been working with the James Lind Alliance to identify the key research priorities within the UK community and will be publishing this list in 2025 with the aim of influencing future research funding priorities.

The projects were selected as part of the Reducing Drug Deaths Challenge and the NIHR i4i Addiction: Innovation for Treatment and Recovery Awards, which were run in partnership with the Scottish Government and National Institute for Health and Care Research ( NIHR ). The successful Reducing Drug Deaths projects builds on feasibility funding awarded through phase 1 of the Reducing Drugs Deaths Challenge last year.

The Addiction Healthcare Goals programme forms part of the Department of Health and Social Care’s ambition to deliver a world-class treatment and recovery system for people experiencing drug and alcohol addictions.