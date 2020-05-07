Veterans UK celebrates the 75th anniversary of VE Day

VE 75 Celebrations

The special day will evoke memories of the jubilant scenes on the streets as Britons cast off the shackles of war - but the service and sacrifice of the WW2 generation will not be forgotten.

At 11am there will be a national two-minute silence, which will also honour those so devastatingly affected by the coronavirus crisis, and DBS staff are invited to participate from their homes. There is no right or wrong way to take part - some may wish to stand at their windows, step outside while remaining socially distanced, watch the broadcast on TV or simply sit in quiet reflection.

Whilst the UK is unable to celebrate this day as originally planned, it is important that we do everything we can to virtually mark the 75th Anniversary of VE Day on Friday 8 May. You can tune into TV coverage on the day to pay tribute and respect to the Second World War Generation. There will be various dedicated shows across radio stations and TV channels.

Timeline of events

VE day celebrations. Crown copyright. All rights reserved

What’s on…

Just because we can’t all be together right now, doesn’t mean we can’t all be involved. There is something for everyone to try whilst you’re at home…

Looking for some home-schooling inspiration? Look no further…with teaching remembrance with the British Legion

Have your VE Day plans been cancelled? Not to worry…

Join the RBL for a VE Day Singalong