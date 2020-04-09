FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 6 April 2020 (Part 2)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 6 April 2020.
Documents
Information regarding women within the Royal Marines
Ref: 2019/13766 PDF, 85.2KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the percentage of male and female officers in each branch of the Royal Navy
Ref: 2020/00007 PDF, 75.8KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the British army's role in recruitment of Gurkhas in Nepal for service in the Gurkha Contingent Singapore Police Force
Ref: 2020/00333/15/09 PDF, 764KB, 2 pages
Information regarding rifles within the forces
Ref: 2019/13757 PDF, 830KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total number of spam and malicious emails blocked by the MOD during 2018 and 2019
Ref: 2020/00038 PDF, 129KB, 1 page
Information regarding the names of people who are in certain roles within the MOD
Ref: 2020/00063 PDF, 126KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the number of claims, compensation and legal costs under the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme
Ref: 2020/00030 PDF, 3.03MB, 3 pages
Information regarding the actual appointment of Commodore Stuart Wright on 21 October 2019
Ref: 2020/01129 PDF, 38.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding hate crimes recorded by the MOD Police
Ref: 2019/13100 PDF, 98.7KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the availability of the Assistant Chief of Staff role
Ref: 2020/00691 PDF, 40.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the tail numbers and squadron assignments as of 1 October 2019 of MOD aircrafts
Ref: 2019/13613 PDF, 67.3KB, 6 pages
Information regarding the nuclear secretariat within the Navy
Ref: 2918/15024 PDF, 74.1KB, 1 page
Information regarding a copy of NPT Review Conf 2000 - UK's Delegation's paper on proposed steps to reduce nuclear weapons
Ref: 2018/08991 PDF, 44.4KB, 1 page
Information regarding dispersed sites of nuclear missiles during the Cold War
Ref: 2019/13558 PDF, 88.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a historical list of all locations in the UK where nuclear missiles were kept in silos that have now been decommissioned
Ref: 2019/13344 PDF, 89.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the UK nuclear warning system and its operating procedure
Ref: 2019/13464 PDF, 47.5KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the total expenditure of the NRAC in the last 12 months
Ref: 2019/12602 PDF, 76KB, 2 pages
Information regarding employees working hours and intranet solutions
Ref: 2019/12379 PDF, 83.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding employees in the organisation, intranet details and external partners
Ref: 2019/12239 PDF, 83.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the amount of funding from the EU given to Defence Nuclear Organisation from 2015 to 2019
Ref: 2019/11463 PDF, 79.7KB, 2 pages
Details
