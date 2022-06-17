UK to offer major training programme for Ukrainian forces as Prime Minister hails their victorious determination

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets President Zelenskyy in Kyiv today to discuss Ukraine’s valiant fight against Russia.

Offers major training programme for Ukrainian forces to help sustain their heroic defence.

The UK would spearhead the programme, with the potential to train thousands of new and existing Ukrainian soldiers.

The Prime Minister has offered to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days.

During a visit to Kyiv today, the Prime Minister told President Zelenskyy the UK could spearhead the landmark programme, which would fundamentally change the equation of the war, ensuring the Armed Forces of Ukraine have the resilience they need to be victorious in their fight for enduring peace.

The offer to President Zelenskyy came as the pair discussed the situation in Ukraine, and how the Ukrainian people continue to inspire the world with their incredible resistance.

The UK-led programme would train and drill the Armed Forces of Ukraine using battle-proven British Army expertise, allowing them to accelerate their deployment, rebuild their forces, and scale-up their resistance as they continue to defend their nation’s sovereignty against Russian invaders. International partners would be invited to host the programme, if the offer is accepted by Ukraine.

The previous Operation Orbital saw the UK train more than 22,000 Ukrainian personnel from 2015 until the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The new programme would train forces outside of the country.

The battle-winning skills taught during the seven-year programme enabled Ukrainian forces to launch a ferocious defence against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail. As Ukrainian soldiers fire UK missiles in defence of your nation’s sovereignty, they do so also in defence of the very freedoms we take for granted. That is why I have offered President Zelenskyy a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war –harnessing that most powerful of forces, the Ukrainian determination to win. Two months on from my last visit, the Ukrainian grit, determination and resilience is stronger than ever, and I know that unbreakable resolve will long outlive the vain ambitions of President Putin.

Each soldier would spend three weeks on the training course, learning battle winning skills for the front line, as well as basic medical training, cyber-security and counter explosive tactics.

Alongside the training offer, the leaders also discussed how the UK can play a pivotal role in ending the blockade of grain.

The major training programme builds on the UK’s global leadership in supporting Ukraine in its valiant defence of its country.

The UK has already pledged more than £1.3bn in economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine – including more than 5,000 NLAW anti-tank missiles, long-range multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery systems including 155mm Self Propelled Guns.