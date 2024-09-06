UK to extend training programme for Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel throughout 2025

The UK will train further cohorts of Ukrainian men and women to become soldiers on British soil, as part of this new government’s commitment to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The training operation, which continues to evolve to incorporate lessons identified from Ukraine’s frontline, was due to come to an end this year but the scheme will now continue until at least the end of 2025.

The trainees will join the more than 45,000 Ukrainian personnel who have been trained under Operation Interflex since Russia’s illegal invasion in 2022.

The Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, announced the extension at a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) at the US Air Force base in Ramstein, Germany, which was also attended by President Zelenskyy and more than 50 other nations.

The extension highlights that the UK remains ironclad in its commitment to supporting Ukraine fight Russian aggression.

The Defence Secretary discussed the training programme with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rustem Umerov, in London earlier this week, the meeting also focused on how the UK will continue to ramp-up support over the coming months, confirming that £300 million worth of artillery ammunition will start to be delivered by the end of this year.

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, said:

Operation Interflex has provided the brave men and women of Ukraine the vital skills they need to defend their nation in the face of Putin’s illegal invasion. The extension of this training, which is vital for Ukraine’s defence, is another example of the UK’s ironclad commitment to Ukraine. As I told our allies and partners today in Germany, the UK will continue to step up our support. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Delivered in locations throughout the UK, the programme takes volunteer recruits who have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine with little to no previous military experience and teaches them the skills required for frontline combat. The training allows Ukraine’s forces to accelerate their deployments, rebuild their forces, and scale-up their resistance as they continue to defend their nation against Russian invaders.

Over a minimum of five weeks, recruits will learn weapons handling, battlefield first aid, Law of Armed Conflict training, patrol tactics and receive rural environment training. With support from experienced British instructors, the brave men and women of Ukraine are supported as they become combat-ready soldiers.

This follows on from the UK announcing a £162m package of Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM) to Ukraine at the UDCG meeting today, highlighting our commitment to ramping up and speeding up deliveries of vital equipment to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

Following Russia’s barbaric attacks on Poltava and Lviv this week, the UK is ensuring that this support to the front line as fast as we can.

From artillery ammunition to drones, the UK, thanks to a pledge to provide £3bn of military support each year, will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Operation Interflex is an example of the UK working with international partners to support Ukraine, with a number of international partner forces now members of the programme, providing vital experience, training and insight into frontline combat. These countries include Canada, New Zealand, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Lithuania, The Netherlands, Australia and Romania.

The vital training offered by the UK armed forces extends far beyond just basic infantry training, over the last two and half years we have supported training on UK supplied equipment, teaching Ukrainian medics life-saving battlefield medicine and running a two week training course for Ukrainian military chaplains as they offer vital spiritual and pastoral support to those on the front-line.

Alongside training for the Ukrainian Army, British Royal Air Force instructors have been training Ukrainian pilots on their journey to learning to fly F16 fighter jets. Pilots received basic flying training, including aircraft handling and navigation, alongside English language training to assist their further instruction on F16s with other NATO countries.

This latest announcement will continue to support the development of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. From learning basic combat tactics, to being trained how to operate British Challenger II tanks and flying F16s, the UK is committed to teaching Ukrainian recruits’ vital skills that are making a difference on the battlefield.