UK House Price Index for May 2018

The May data shows: on average, house prices have risen by 0.1% since April 2018

an annual price rise of 3%, which makes the average property in the UK valued at £226,351

England

In England, the May data shows on average, house prices have risen by 0.3% since April 2018. The annual price rise of 2.9% takes the average property value to £243,583.

The regional data for England indicates that:

East Midlands experienced the greatest monthly price rise, up by 1.7%

the North East saw the most significant monthly price fall, down by 0.5%

London saw the lowest annual price increase, down by 0.4%

Price change by region for England

Region Average price May 2018 Monthly change % since April 2018 East Midlands £190,216 1.7 East of England £288,808 0.2 London £478,853 0.1 North East £128,680 -0.5 North West £157,531 0.1 South East £322,096 0.0 South West £251,877 0.1 West Midlands £192,322 0.2 Yorkshire and the Humber £158,966 1.0

Repossession sales by volume for England

The lowest number of repossession sales in March 2018 was in the East of England.

The highest number of repossession sales in March 2018 was in the North West.

Repossession sales March 2018 East Midlands 43 East of England 11 London 50 North East 83 North West 160 South East 66 South West 40 West Midlands 61 Yorkshire and the Humber 78 England 592

Average price by property type for England

Property type May 2018 May 2017 Difference % Detached £370,143 £353,461 4.7 Semi-detached £227,310 £218,918 3.8 Terraced £195,982 £190,021 3.1 Flat/maisonette £225,465 £227,417 -0.9 All £243,583 £236,727 2.9

Funding and buyer status for England

Transaction type Average price May 2018 Annual price change % since May 2017 Monthly price change % since April 2018 Cash £229,187 2.8 0.4 Mortgage £250,840 3.0 0.3 First-time buyer £204,140 2.2 0.2 Former owner occupier £276,751 3.5 0.4

Building status for England

Building status* Average price March 2018 Annual price change % since March 2017 Monthly price change % since February 2018 New build £300,538 4.8 -2.3 Existing resold property £236,750 3.8 -0.3

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Sales volumes for England

The most up-to-date HM Land Registry sales figures available for England show:

the number of completed house sales in March 2018 fell by 21.8% to 58,203 compared with 74,386 in March 2017

Month Sales 2018 Sales 2017 Difference % February 54,733 60,662 -9.8 March 58,203 74,386 -21.8

London

London shows, on average, house prices have risen by 0.1% since April 2018. An annual price fall of 0.4% takes the average property value to £478,853.

Average price by property type for London

Property type May 2018 May 2017 Difference % Detached £906,154 £890,430 1.8 Semi-detached £580,930 £571,569 1.6 Terraced £495,066 £487,874 1.5 Flat/maisonette £421,438 £430,111 -2.0 All £478,853 £480,902 -0.4

Funding and buyer status for London

Transaction type Average price May 2018 Annual price change % since May 2017 Monthly price change % since April 2018 Cash £502,988 -0.1 -0.1 Mortgage £471,466 -0.2 0.1 First-time buyer £418,735 -1.0 0.1 Former owner occupier £540,622 0.2 0.1

Building status for London

Building status* Average price March 2018 Annual price change % since March 2017 Monthly price change % since February 2018 New build £493,055 0.9 -2.5 Existing resold property £469,811 -0.9 -0.5

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Sales volumes for London

The most up-to-date HM Land Registry sales figures available for London show;

the number of completed house sales in March 2018 fell by 28.6% to 6,180 compared with 8,659 in March 2017

Month Sales 2018 Sales 2017 Difference % February 5,880 7,108 -17.3 March 6,180 8,659 -28.6

Wales

Wales shows, on average, house prices have fallen by 3% since April 2018. An annual price rise of 1% takes the average property value to £148,894.

Average price by property type for Wales

Property type May 2018 May 2017 Difference % Detached £225,804 £221,407 2.0 Semi-detached £144,379 £141,980 1.7 Terraced £114,329 £113,598 0.6 Flat/maisonette £105,580 £109,576 -3.6 All £148,894 £147,428 1.0

Funding and buyer status for Wales

Transaction type Average price May 2018 Annual price change % since May 2017 Monthly price change % since March 2018 Cash £143,896 0.1 -3.6 Mortgage £151,866 1.5 -2.6 First-time buyer £128,339 0.6 -3.2 Former owner occupier £172,940 1.5 -2.7

Building status for Wales

Building status* Average price March 2018 Annual price change % since March 2017 Monthly price change % since February 2018 New build £208,824 7.9 0.6 Existing resold property £151,650 4.6 1.0

*Figures for the two most recent months are not being published because there are not enough new build transactions to give a meaningful result.

Sales volumes for Wales

The most up-to-date HM Land Registry sales figures available for Wales show:

the number of completed house sales in March 2018 fell by 13.8% to 3,368 compared with 3,909 in March 2017; and

there were 57 repossession sales in March 2018

Month Sales 2018 Sales 2017 Difference % February 3,085 3,225 -4.3 March 3,368 3,909 -13.8

UK house prices have risen by 3.0% in the year to May 2018, down from 3.5% in the year to April 2018. This is the lowest UK annual rate since August 2013 when it was also 3.0%

The UK Property Transaction Statistics for May 2018 showed that on a seasonally adjusted basis, the number of transactions on residential properties with a value of £40,000 or greater was 99,590. This is 0.5% lower compared to a year ago. Between April and May 2018, transactions increased by 0.8%.

Looking at the regional level, the East Midlands was the fastest growing region with an annual house price growth rate of 6.3%, up from 5.1% in the previous month. London was the slowest growing region, falling by 0.4% in the year to May 2018, down from -0.3% in the previous month. This is the fourth consecutive month that London house prices have fallen over the year.

