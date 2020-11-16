UK government’s response to Moderna’s publication of efficacy data for its COVID-19 vaccine

Biotech company Moderna today (Monday 16 November) published positive efficacy results from its Phase 3 studies of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, showing it to be nearly 95% effective in preventing coronavirus.

A government spokesperson said:

The news from Moderna appears to be good and represents another significant step towards finding an effective COVID19 vaccine. As part of the ongoing work of the Vaccines Taskforce, the government is in advanced discussions with Moderna to ensure UK access to their vaccine as part of the wider UK portfolio. Moderna are currently scaling up their European supply chain which means these doses would become available in spring 2021 in the UK at the earliest. To date, the UK government has secured early access to 350 million vaccines doses through agreements with six separate vaccine developers. This includes 40 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine, which is based on the same platform as Moderna’s vaccine and if approved by the medicines regulator, is expected to begin delivery as early as December 2020.

Read Moderna’s full announcement.

Further information on UK vaccines

We will know whether the vaccine meets robust standards of safety and effectiveness once their safety data has been published, and only then can the medicines regulator can consider whether it can be made it available to the public

We have secured early access to over 350 million vaccines doses through agreements with several separate vaccine developers at various stages of trials, including:

100 million doses of University of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine – phase 3 clinical trials

40 million doses of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine – phase 3 clinical trials

60 million doses of Novavax vaccine – phase 3 clinical trials

60 million doses of Valneva vaccine – pre-clinical trials

60 million doses of GSK/Sanofi Pasteur vaccine – phase 1 clinical trials

30 million doses of Janssen vaccine – phase 2 clinical trials

We have invested over £230 million into manufacturing any successful vaccine and an enormous amount of planning and preparation has taken place across government to be able to quickly roll out the vaccine, including ensuring we have adequate provision, transport, PPE and logistical expertise to do so. We are also working at pace to prepare for the delivery of any potential COVID-19 vaccination programme as quickly as possible.