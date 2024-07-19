UK Government and defence industry stepping up support for Ukraine

The Defence and Business Secretaries met with President Zelenskyy and industry leaders in London on Thursday evening (18 July) to discuss deeper cooperation and the need to boost industrial production for Ukraine.

Since Putin launched his illegal invasion of Ukraine, the defence industry has provided vital equipment and munitions to Ukraine.

The meeting at Lancaster House with President Zelenskyy and senior representatives from UK Export Finance, BAE Systems, Thales UK, MBDA, KBR and Babcock came as two of the UK’s largest defence companies, BAE Systems and Babcock International Group confirmed updated contracts in support of Ukraine.

The developments came during this week’s European Political Community summit, hosted by the Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which has seen Ukraine’s President, visit to hold bilateral meetings, alongside his Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov.

Defence Secretary, John Healey, said:

The UK is united for Ukraine. The Ukrainians are fighting with huge courage, the military and civilians alike. Our new government has already pledged to step up support, confirming £3bn a year to help Ukraine and a new package of ammunition, anti-armour missiles and artillery guns. Meeting with industry leaders, I emphasised the Government will continue to work in partnership with industry and the need to boost industrial production of vital military kit for both Ukraine and our own Armed Forces.

From industrial sites at home, to facilities in Ukraine, the UK defence industry has been providing critical equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Working with local partners, BAE Systems is providing maintenance and repair for weapons supplied by the UK from a facility in Ukraine.

Babcock International also announced a six-month extension to its contract with the MOD to continue to provide the maintenance, repair and asset management of vehicles.

Whilst this week, the MOD agreed to regenerate the UK’s ability to produce forgings for gun barrels, working in partnership with Sheffield Forgemasters, supporting the repair and overhaul of Ukrainian vehicles; this is the first step towards UK sovereign barrel production which has been developing for 20 years.

UK industry support of this kind will enable Ukraine’s armed forces to get maintain vital equipment, such as L119 Light Guns and the AS90 self-propelled gun, keeping it in the fight and repairing battle damaged equipment as quickly as possible.

Kevin Craven, CEO of the Defence trade organisation ADS, said:

The UK defence industry’s support to Ukraine continues and is unwavering. It is an honour for ADS and our members to work in such close collaboration with our partners. Our industries have clear opportunities for collaboration, done so with the knowledge that we are protecting our collective security.

These industry announcements follow on from the success of the outward ADS-led trade mission earlier this month. The robust pipeline of trade missions have enabled industry, from Primes to SMEs, to contribute to Ukraine’s defence and also to learn from our allies in their turn.

It is clear that the war in Ukraine has become one of industrial production. Government and industry are united in our shared commitment to Ukraine and by working together, we are setting the building blocks for our 100-year partnership.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said:

We cannot have economic growth at home, without security and stability abroad. The UK has been a steadfast friend and ally to Ukraine and they deserve our continued unwavering support. That’s why we will use our strong partnership with industry to deliver the military support essential for the country’s defence.

These announcements reaffirm the UK’s continued support for Ukraine. From recommitting to spending £3 billion a year of military support to the Government’s recent commitment to fast-track deliveries, the UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.