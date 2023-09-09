UK donation of hydrographic equipment keeps Ukrainian waters safe

The UK Hydrographic Office, an agency of the MoD, has donated £1.6 million worth of equipment to the State Hydrographic Service of Ukraine, helping to keep the seas around Ukraine safe and support commercial shipping amid ongoing Russian attacks.

The equipment – which includes two full Single Beam Echo Sounder systems and two Multibeam Echo Sounder systems – will be used to carry out hydrographic surveys.

These surveys collect accurate data of the seabed and marine environment. The data can then be processed and used to produce and maintain nautical charts and navigational information to support safer navigation in the area.

Baroness Goldie, Minister of State at the Ministry of Defence, said:

This donation shows the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine. In addition to this equipment, the UK Government has provided Ukraine with missiles, ammunition, drones and we’ve trained over 20,000 Ukrainian personnel. The equipment provided by the UK Hydrographic Office will contribute to the protection of ports and shipping lanes, helping Ukraine’s ships stay safe so they can move goods, including food supplies, in and out of the country.

The equipment enables production of navigational information and nautical charts containing safety information. Vessels moving through Ukrainian waters can use this to plan a safe route, including through any humanitarian grain corridor.

Along with the equipment and software, the State Hydrographic Service of Ukraine has been offered training on specialist courses delivered by the UK Hydrographic Office and the Royal Navy. The training will help develop the necessary skills to effectively use the donated equipment.

Peter Sparkes, Chief Executive, UK Hydrographic Office, said:

The UK Hydrographic Office is steadfast in our support to our Ukrainian colleagues, and to the mariners and people of Ukraine.

This donation will give the State Hydrographic Service of Ukraine the necessary tools and training to maintain their international responsibilities as a coastal state through this challenging period.

Background:

