UK deploys search and rescue team and emergency funding to support Venezuela earthquake response

UK deploying 68‑strong search and rescue team, including specialist dogs, to support life‑saving efforts in Venezuela

£2 million UK humanitarian funding will support immediate response and coordination

UK Emergency Medical Team (UK EMT) is also sending an advance team to assess urgent health needs and inform further UK medical support

The UK is releasing an initial £2 million in humanitarian funding to support the response to devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, including a deployment of specialist search and rescue personnel.

Supported by the Royal Air Force, the UK’s International Search and Rescue (UK ISAR) team of 68 personnel, including six specialist search dogs, departed today to assist efforts to locate and rescue people trapped in the wake of the earthquake.

The team set off from RAF Brize Norton on a Voyager aircraft, carrying specialist drones able to help assess structural collapses safely, identify hazards such as compromised roofs, and direct rescue teams. RAF personnel, including aircrew and logisticians, worked rapidly to prepare the aircraft and coordinate the deployment, helping deliver the much-needed support.

The flight also carries members of the UK’s humanitarian field team, including supply chain, humanitarian and security specialists, with further personnel joining in country to support the delivery and coordination of UK assistance.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

My thoughts are with the people of Venezuela following this week’s devastating earthquakes. The UK stands in solidarity with all those affected, particularly those who have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods. We are making £2 million of emergency humanitarian funding available and are working closely with international partners to ensure vital support reaches those most in need as quickly as possible.

The deployment brings together firefighters and specialists from 14 UK Fire and Rescue Services across the UK, led by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service. The UK team is highly experienced and worked tirelessly on the ground in Türkiye and Morocco in 2023, helping to rescue survivors trapped under the rubble.

UK ISAR is part of the UK’s National Resilience capability and is on permanent standby to respond to disasters overseas. The team will work alongside local and international partners to support life-saving search and rescue operations.

Foreign Secretary, Yvette Cooper said:

The UK today has sent support to Venezuela following these devastating earthquakes. Our specialist search and rescue teams are deploying to help save lives, and we are providing a £2 million package to support the humanitarian response. We continue to work closely with international partners to ensure help reached those affected as fast as possible

FCDO funding ensures the UK ISAR team is trained, equipped and ready to deploy at short notice to support countries affected by natural disasters, helping to rescue those trapped, coordinate efforts on the ground and strengthen the wider international response.

Experts from the UK’s Emergency Medical Team are also travelling to Venezuela to determine how the UK can best help save lives in the crucial coming days and weeks as part of the FCDO‑funded response.

The UK EMT members are travelling to Venezuela to assess urgent health needs. Their analysis will inform any further UK medical deployment and support wider international coordination.

Minister for the Armed Forces Louise Sandher-Jones MP said:

Our Armed Forces have moved quickly to support the UK’s humanitarian response to the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela, transporting specialist search and rescue personnel and equipment to assist life-saving efforts on the ground. The RAF plays an important role in getting people and capabilities where they are needed most, and our Armed Forces stand ready to support humanitarian missions around the world alongside our international partners.

The UK’s £2 million package will support immediate life-saving activity and the wider international response. The UK works in partnership to rapidly respond to humanitarian disasters and is a major contributor to global emergency funds, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which underpin rapid multinational responses.

DREF has allocated funding for the Venezuelan Red Cross to deliver a fast and local response to by rapidly releasing funds to National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to carry out their role as first responders following a disaster. An allocation has also been made by the CERF and will provide immediate, life-saving humanitarian assistance to address the most urgent needs of people affected by the earthquakes.

Notes to editors