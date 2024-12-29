UK continues to step up for Ukraine as new funding announced to bring war criminals to justice

Britain has continued to step up global leadership on Ukraine during 2024, with billions of pounds worth of military, economic, and humanitarian support pledged and delivered.

As the government’s ironclad support continues into 2025, £4.5m is being announced today (Sunday) to aid Ukraine’s efforts in seeking justice for war crimes committed during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The funding is designed to support Ukraine’s documentation, investigation and prosecution of war crimes, and complements the UK’s work with US and EU partners via the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group.

Since the start of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the UK has offered or extended sanctuary to over 300,000 Ukrainians and our support will continue to reach Ukrainians who need it most. On 4 February 2025, the Home Office will open applications for eligible Ukrainian visa scheme holders to remain in the UK for an additional 18 months under the new Ukraine Permission Extension scheme. Those eligible can apply online, and the scheme will provide the same rights and entitlements as the existing Ukraine Schemes, to access work, benefits, healthcare and education.

It comes after the Defence Secretary visited Kyiv to announce a new £225m package of military support and meet with his counterpart, Rustem Umerov, to set out the five priority areas for UK defence support in 2025, underlining the UK’s commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Since the government took office, the UK has continued to step up support and international leadership on Ukraine, including a commitment to provide £3bn of military support to Ukraine every year for as long as it takes.

The government has accelerated the delivery of critical military support, provided crucial funding to help meet the Ukrainian people’s most urgent needs, trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops, and boosted international capability coalitions to provide equipment to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s illegal invasion.

The UK has now provided Ukraine with more than 400 different types of military capabilities. These include the delivery of the first 100 of a package of 650 Lightweight Multirole Missiles (announced in September) in recent days, as well as advanced maritime equipment through the UK-Norway co-led Maritime Capability Coalition to bolster Ukraine’s naval capabilities, which have proved critical in denying the Russian navy access to the western Black Sea and enabling Ukraine to restart grain exports.

Through the UK-Latvia-led drone capability coalition, the UK has enhanced Ukraine’s uncrewed surveillance and attack capabilities, with work ongoing to provide more drones enabled by a further £7.5m investment announced in November for the latest drone technology.

During a visit to Kyiv on 19 December, the Defence Secretary announced a new £225M military package with a mix of funding from the UK-administered International Fund for Ukraine and the UK’s own funding. The new package will increase Ukraine’s military capability with air defence systems, new maritime drones and boats, counter-drone technology, and munitions.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Throughout 2024, the fierce courage of the Ukrainian people has continued to inspire the world. As we enter 2025, the UK’s resolve to reinforce support for Ukraine is unwavering. I’m proud of UK leadership on Ukraine. From delivering cutting-edge equipment to training tens of thousands of troops, we have shown the UK stands with the Ukrainian people in the face of Putin’s brutal, illegal invasion. Because the defence of the UK starts in Ukraine. This is underpinned by our £3 billion funding promise for Ukraine, next year and every year, for as long as it takes to enable the Ukrainians to defend themselves and restore their sovereignty, security and freedom.

The Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said:

While in Kyiv, I saw first-hand the inspirational bravery of the Ukrainian people. I’m immensely proud of the support this government is providing them as they resist Russia’s illegal full-scale invasion. The atrocities we have witnessed in Ukraine are unspeakable - there can be no lasting peace without accountability, and UK support will help Ukraine as it pursues justice for the victims and survivors of these crimes. As we look ahead to 2025, our message is clear: we will stand with you in war, we will stand with you in peace, and we will stand with you as you fight for your security and that of all of Europe.

In the final week before the Christmas recess, the House of Commons passed the Third Reading of the Financial Assistance to Ukraine Bill, which will enable the delivery of a further £2.26 billion loan to Ukraine, to be paid back by profits from immobilised Russian sovereign assets. The UK’s £2.26 billion loan is earmarked as budgetary support for Ukraine’s military spending, enabling the Ukrainians to invest in key equipment to support their efforts against Russia. It comes on top of the UK’s existing £3 billion a year military aid for Ukraine.

In July, the UK and Ukraine signed the Defence Industrial Support Treaty, expanding cooperation and enabling military equipment procurement through £3.5 billion in UK Export Finance-guaranteed loans.

Additionally, the UK administers the International Fund for Ukraine, which has seen over £1.3 billion pledged by international partners to date. This funding has enabled the rapid procurement of military equipment, including a £300 million artillery ammunition order.

The UK-led Operation Interflex also passed the milestone last month of having trained over 50,000 Ukrainian recruits since its launch in 2022. The programme, supported by 12 nations, has been extended throughout 2025, ensuring Ukrainian forces are equipped with vital battlefield skills before being deployed to the front line.

Alongside military aid, the UK Government has responded to the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian people and committed over £282m in bilateral funding to support humanitarian, energy, stabilisation, reform, recovery and reconstruction programmes over the 2024-25 financial year. This includes £70m allocated for the Ukrainian energy sector as it endures relentless Russian strikes and at least £120m in humanitarian assistance through to the end of the financial year, complementing the UK’s facilitation of a further $1bn in World Bank lending for Ukraine.

The FCDO funding will provide Ukrainian authorities with Conflict Related Sexual Violence (CRSV) training, helping to ensure investigations and prosecutions take a survivor-centred approach. UK funding will also equip Ukrainian prosecutors and law enforcement officials with vital open-source information gathering skills, allowing them to more effectively collect evidence and build comprehensive legal cases.

This new funding will build on a range of existing UK-backed initiatives designed to support accountability efforts in Ukraine. To date, UK support has enabled hundreds of police officers, investigators, prosecutors and judges to work more confidently and effectively on complex investigations and forensic responses.

The new support package announced by the Defence Secretary John Healey on 19th December includes:

£39m to provide more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems and for joint-procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the protective capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Explosive charges to propel more than 90,000 155mm artillery rounds, which can be used by the dozens of AS-90 self-propelled artillery guns the UK has previously provided. A £186m package of key military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine, including:

£92m for equipment to bolster Ukraine’s navy, including small boats, reconnaissance drones, uncrewed surface vessels, loitering munitions, and mine countermeasure drones, directly supporting the maritime coalition co-led by the UK and Norway.

£68m for air defence equipment including radars, decoy land equipment, and counter-drone electronic warfare systems.

£26m to provide support and spare parts for critical systems previously delivered to Ukraine.

The Defence Secretary has also set out the five priority areas for UK defence support in 2025, underlining the government’s commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

The UK’s continued leadership on the war in Ukraine throughout 2025 will see an increase to Ukraine’s military capability; build on the success of Operation Interflex by enhancing the training offered to Ukraine; strengthen defence industrial cooperation; increase cooperation with our allies to support Ukraine; and increase pressure on Russia.

The Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary, and Defence Secretary have all been clear that the UK’s defence starts in Ukraine, and that providing military support is essential to promote both the UK’s national security and stability in Europe. The Prime Minister has stressed that defending the country is the Government’s first priority, and an integral part of its Plan for Change.